European Bruce Springsteen fans are in luck: The Boss added eight new shows to his touring schedule in 2025.

The newly-announced shows are set to kick-off on May 17 at Manchester’s Co-Op Live, followed by gigs at Lille, France’s Stade Pierre Mauroy, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Olympiastadium in Berlin, Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, and Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins Arena. They will coincide with previously rescheduled shows in Marseille, Prague, and Milan, which were postponed from earlier this year due to vocal issues. In total, he’s set to play 12 shows across the UK and Europe.

The European jaunt follows eight shows in Canada, set to kick-off on Halloween in Montreal and run through November 22. Previously, Springsteen wrapped-up a trek across the U.S. this year, which included a headlining set at New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now. festival.

During a gig at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park in August, Springsteen confirmed he is not doing a farewell tour — nor going anywhere anytime soon.

“We’ve been around for 50 f**king years, and we ain’t quitting,” he told the crowd. “We ain’t doing no farewell tour bullshit! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!”

He questioned, “Farewell to what? A thousand people screaming your name?” adding, “get the hell out — I ain’t going anywhere!”

Find Springsteen’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Springsteen Tour Dates 2024-2025

2024

Oct. 31 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Centre Bell (rescheduled from Nov. 20, 2023)

Nov. 3 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 14, 2023)

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 16, 2023)

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 18, 2023)

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Canada Life Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 10, 2023)

Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome (rescheduled from Nov. 8, 2023)

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place (rescheduled from Nov. 6, 2023)

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 3, 2023)

2025

May 17 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live

May 20 – Manchester, England – Co-op Live

May 24 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy

May 31- Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

June 4 – Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium

June 11 – Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

June 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany

June 18 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

June 21 – San Sebastian, Spain – Estadio Reale Arena

June 27 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

June 30 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

July 3 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium