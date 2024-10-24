Indie-pop’s Clairo postponed three upcoming shows in Toronto this week citing “extreme exhaustion.”

The “Juna” singer took to social media Wednesday night to share that she would be unable to perform her three-night stay at Massey Hall from October 23 to 25.

“I know this is disappointing to everyone who bought tickets to see me play but I’m struggling with extreme exhaustion and have been advised to go home until our Boston shows,” Clairo wrote on X.

She’s scheduled to take the stage next at Boston’s Roadrunner on October 28.

“I want you to experience the best show possible, and I’m not in a place to do that right now,” she said. “I will share updates as I have them regarding refunds, a rescheduled show date that will honor your current tickets, etc. please hold on to your tickets! I appreciate your understanding. I will make it up to you!”

Clairo is touring in support of third record, Charm, which shot to No. 8 on the Billboard charts after its July release. The LP, which features “Juna” and “Sexy to Someone,” follows 2021’s Sling.

Find Clairo’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Clairo Tickets

Clairo Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TicketNews for 10% off your order)

Clairo Tickets at Clairo Official

Clairo Tickets at StubHub

Clairo Tickets at Vivid Seats

Clairo Tickets at Ticket Club

Clairo ‘Charm’ Tour Dates 2024

10/28 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/29 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/04 — Nashville, TN @ Opry House

11/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre