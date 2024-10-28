Comedy duo Darcy & Jer are gearing up to take the stage for their 2025 North American tour, “Average at Best.”
The tour is slated to kick off on February 14 in Halifax, NS, at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium @ Dalhousie Arts Centre. From there, the pair are slated to make stops in various cities such as Ottawa, Toronto, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, before wrapping up on May 3 in Vancouver at Vogue Theare.
The “Average at Best” tour is expected to take a playful jab at their own fame, offering audiences “brand-new material…with the same old disappointment.” The tour’s presale opens on Monday, October 28, at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets become available to the public on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time.
In addition to the tour, Darcy & Jer are set to release two new features. The first is their comedy special, Darcy & Jer: NO REFUNDS, which captures the best of their sold-out live performance, highlighting their humor on topics like mental health and the quirky aspects of modern life. Alongside the special, the pair is expected to release a documentary, Darcy & Jer: Happily Ever Laughter, offering an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s lives and careers.
Both Darcy & Jer: NO REFUNDS and Happily Ever Laughter will debut on Crave TV on November 4, 2024. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Average at Best tour dates can be found below:
Average at Best Tour Dates
February 14, 2025 – Halifax, NS at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium @ Dalhousie Arts Centre
February 15, 2025 – Moncton, NB at Casino New/Nouveau-Brunswick
February 18, 2025 – Ottawa, ON at Algonquin Commons Theatre
February 20, 2025 – Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall
February 21, 2025 – London, ON at London Music Hall
February 22, 2025 – Buffalo, NY at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
February 24, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA at Byham Theater
February 26, 2025 – Burlington, VT at Flynn Theatre
February 27, 2025 – Boston, MA at Boch Center Shubert Theatre
February 28, 2025 – Portland, ME at Aura
March 2, 2025 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre
March 3, 2025 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte
March 6, 2025 – Austin, TX at Emo’s
March 8, 2025 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater
March 9, 2025 – St. Louis, MO at The Pageant
March 10, 2025 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit
March 13, 2025 – Chicago, IL at Riviera Theatre
March 14, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom
March 15, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN at Uptown Theater
March 17, 2025 – Thunder Bay, ON at Thunder Bay Comm. Auditorium
March 18, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings Theatre
March 20, 2025 – Saskatoon, SK at TCU Place
March 23, 2025 – Calgary, AB at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
March 24, 2025 – Edmonton, AB at Winspear Centre
March 26, 2025 – Spokane, WA at Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox
March 27, 2025 – Portland, OR at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
March 30, 2025 – Seattle, WA at Moore Theatre
April 2, 2025 – Boulder, CO at Boulder Theater
April 4, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
April 5, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA at The Regent Theater
April 6, 2025 – Sacramento, CA at Crest Theatre
May 2, 2025 – Victoria, BC at Royal Theatre
May 3, 2025 – Vancouver, BC at Vogue Theatre