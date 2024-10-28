Comedy duo Darcy & Jer are gearing up to take the stage for their 2025 North American tour, “Average at Best.”

The tour is slated to kick off on February 14 in Halifax, NS, at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium @ Dalhousie Arts Centre. From there, the pair are slated to make stops in various cities such as Ottawa, Toronto, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Sacramento, before wrapping up on May 3 in Vancouver at Vogue Theare.

The “Average at Best” tour is expected to take a playful jab at their own fame, offering audiences “brand-new material…with the same old disappointment.” The tour’s presale opens on Monday, October 28, at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets become available to the public on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the tour, Darcy & Jer are set to release two new features. The first is their comedy special, Darcy & Jer: NO REFUNDS, which captures the best of their sold-out live performance, highlighting their humor on topics like mental health and the quirky aspects of modern life. Alongside the special, the pair is expected to release a documentary, Darcy & Jer: Happily Ever Laughter, offering an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s lives and careers.

Both Darcy & Jer: NO REFUNDS and Happily Ever Laughter will debut on Crave TV on November 4, 2024. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Average at Best tour dates can be found below:

Average at Best Tour Dates

February 14, 2025 – Halifax, NS at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium @ Dalhousie Arts Centre

February 15, 2025 – Moncton, NB at Casino New/Nouveau-Brunswick

February 18, 2025 – Ottawa, ON at Algonquin Commons Theatre

February 20, 2025 – Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

February 21, 2025 – London, ON at London Music Hall

February 22, 2025 – Buffalo, NY at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

February 24, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA at Byham Theater

February 26, 2025 – Burlington, VT at Flynn Theatre

February 27, 2025 – Boston, MA at Boch Center Shubert Theatre

February 28, 2025 – Portland, ME at Aura

March 2, 2025 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre

March 3, 2025 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

March 6, 2025 – Austin, TX at Emo’s

March 8, 2025 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater

March 9, 2025 – St. Louis, MO at The Pageant

March 10, 2025 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit

March 13, 2025 – Chicago, IL at Riviera Theatre

March 14, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 15, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN at Uptown Theater

March 17, 2025 – Thunder Bay, ON at Thunder Bay Comm. Auditorium

March 18, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings Theatre

March 20, 2025 – Saskatoon, SK at TCU Place

March 23, 2025 – Calgary, AB at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons

March 24, 2025 – Edmonton, AB at Winspear Centre

March 26, 2025 – Spokane, WA at Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox

March 27, 2025 – Portland, OR at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 30, 2025 – Seattle, WA at Moore Theatre

April 2, 2025 – Boulder, CO at Boulder Theater

April 4, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

April 5, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA at The Regent Theater

April 6, 2025 – Sacramento, CA at Crest Theatre

May 2, 2025 – Victoria, BC at Royal Theatre

May 3, 2025 – Vancouver, BC at Vogue Theatre