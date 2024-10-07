Donald Glover, known by his Childish Gambino stage name, has cancelled his upcoming round of tour dates amid a hospitalization and plans to undergo surgery.

Glover shared the news on Friday, noting that he would have to cancel tour dates in North America, the UK, and Europe.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” Glover said in a statement. “After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in their time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”

“My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” Glover added, noting that “I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform.”

This follows Glover’s decision to originally postpone North American dates to focus on his physical health. The cancelled run includes gigs in France, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia. In the U.S., he was slated to stop at venues like Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Rogers Place in Edmonton, Phoenix’s Footprint Center, and the Ball Arena in Denver.

The tour, which just kicked-off earlier this month and made stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Vancouver, and Seattle, was in support of Bando Stone and the New World, which Glover cited was going to be his last record under the moniker.

Find the full list of cancelled tour dates below:

Childish Gambino Tour 2024 — CANCELLED

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/31 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena #

11/02 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum #

11/04 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena #

11/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena #

11/08 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum #

11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

11/12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena #

11/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena #

11/19 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena #

11/21 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle #

11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena #

11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

11/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

11/30 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/01 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #

12/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

02/01 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02/04 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #

02/07 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #

02/11 – Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #

* = w/ WILLOW

# = w/ Aamarae