It is happening: More than 40 years after his death, Elvis Presley will return to the stage — virtually. “Elvis Evolution,” an immersive concert experience developed by British Layered Reality, is set to open in London in May 2025.

The high-tech, life-sized digital Elvis show will take place at Immerse LDN site at London Excel Waterfront, the new entertainment district of London. The production defines this highly-awaited event as combining live theater with the latest digital technology plus physical sensations to create a unique immersive experience.

In order to achieve this giant project, Layered Reality made an agreement with Elvis Presley Enterprises and the owner of Presley’s estate, Authentic Brands Group, and received access to the star’s personal photos and home-videos. The British company will use all these materials along with holographic projection, augmented reality, and live theater to recreate new performances with the high-energy digital Elvis who will play his iconic shows.

“Elvis has always been more than just a performer; he represents an era, a cultural shift, and a connection that spans generations,” said Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. “With Elvis Evolution, we are pushing the boundaries of how his legacy is experienced. Layered Reality’s immersive approach will allow fans to truly step into Elvis’ world and feel the energy and spirit of his music in an unprecedented way.”

The experience is expected to center on Elvis’ iconic ‘68 special performance with a multi-sensory experience which plays with sight, sound, and even smell. It will also contain a wide range of themes including references to the star’s death, racism, segregation, protests, war, and the Civil Rights movement.

“Beyond the experience, you can kick back in our 1960s diner, sip a tropical cocktail at the Tiki bar and keep the party going at the rockin’ ‘All Shook Up’ after-party!” the production’s website reads.

“Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley,” Andrew McGuinness, chief executive of Layered Reality, said. “Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.”

Earlier this year, the show announced it would premiere in the UK in November 2024, then rescheduled for 2025.

All ticketing options are listed on the official Elvis Evolution website. According to various British media outlets, there will be no dynamic pricing applied to the show.