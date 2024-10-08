FINNEAS is getting ready for the extension of his “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” tour, set to include 14 additional performances across the United States.
The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer’s North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin on February 13 in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium. From there, he is slated to make stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City and San Francisco before his final performance on March 5 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium. The North American leg is set to see Bad Suns joining as a special guest on all U.S. dates.
The expanded tour is expected to be his largest global headlining run to date, with more than 30 shows planned in total across Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Ireland, the UK, and several European countries.
The tour announcement comes just days after FINNEAS released his sophomore album, For Cryin’ Out Loud! – released on October 4. Additionally, FINNEAS is slated to perform on October 12 at Warsaw on October 12 and join sister Billie Eilish on December 21 at Kia Forum.
Tickets for the U.S. shows will be available through a variety of presales, starting with a Citi cardholder presale on October 8. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, with any remaining tickets becoming available during the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time.
Fans can find a complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates below:
FINNEAS Ticket Links
FINNEAS tickets at finneasofficial.com
FINNEAS tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
FINNEAS tickets at Vivid Seats
For Cryin’ Out Loud! Tour Dates
10/12 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY
12/21 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA
Tue Jan 07 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall
Thu Jan 09 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall
Sat Jan 11 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion
Mon Jan 13 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne
Thu Feb 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Fri Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sun Feb 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Tue Feb 18 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri Feb 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Feb 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Tue Feb 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
Thu Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Sat Mar 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Mar 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Tue Mar 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Wed Mar 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Mon Apr 14 – Dublin, IE – 3 Olympia Theatre
Thu Apr 17 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Fri Apr 18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
Sun Apr 20 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Mon Apr 21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
Tue Apr 22 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon
Fri Apr 25 – Stockholm, SE – Fållan
Sun Apr 27 – Oslo, NO – ROCKEFELLER
Tue Apr 29 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit
Wed Apr 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
Fri May 02 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus
Mon May 05 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine
Tue May 06 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
Wed May 07 – Paris, FR – Trianon
Fri May 09 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall