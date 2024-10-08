FINNEAS is getting ready for the extension of his “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” tour, set to include 14 additional performances across the United States.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer’s North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin on February 13 in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium. From there, he is slated to make stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City and San Francisco before his final performance on March 5 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium. The North American leg is set to see Bad Suns joining as a special guest on all U.S. dates.

The expanded tour is expected to be his largest global headlining run to date, with more than 30 shows planned in total across Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Ireland, the UK, and several European countries.

The tour announcement comes just days after FINNEAS released his sophomore album, For Cryin’ Out Loud! – released on October 4. Additionally, FINNEAS is slated to perform on October 12 at Warsaw on October 12 and join sister Billie Eilish on December 21 at Kia Forum.

Tickets for the U.S. shows will be available through a variety of presales, starting with a Citi cardholder presale on October 8. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, with any remaining tickets becoming available during the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can find a complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates below:

FINNEAS Ticket Links

FINNEAS tickets at MEGAseats

FINNEAS tickets at finneasofficial.com

FINNEAS tickets at StubHub

FINNEAS tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

FINNEAS tickets at Vivid Seats

For Cryin’ Out Loud! Tour Dates

10/12 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

12/21 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Tue Jan 07 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall

Thu Jan 09 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall

Sat Jan 11 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion

Mon Jan 13 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne

Thu Feb 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Feb 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tue Feb 18 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Feb 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Feb 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Feb 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Thu Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Mar 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Mar 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Tue Mar 04 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Mar 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mon Apr 14 – Dublin, IE – 3 Olympia Theatre

Thu Apr 17 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Fri Apr 18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Sun Apr 20 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Apr 21 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Tue Apr 22 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

Fri Apr 25 – Stockholm, SE – Fållan

Sun Apr 27 – Oslo, NO – ROCKEFELLER

Tue Apr 29 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit

Wed Apr 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

Fri May 02 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus

Mon May 05 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Tue May 06 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Wed May 07 – Paris, FR – Trianon

Fri May 09 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall