Tony Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman is returning to the stage in 2025 for a 12-show concert engagement at Radio City Music Hall.

The “Wolverine” star will take the stage on January 24, 2025, followed by shows on select weekends throughout April, May, June, July, and August. The run, titled “From New York, With Love,” will wrap-up with two back-to-back gigs on August 15 and 16. Throughout the jaunt, Jackman will take on some of his iconic performances through the years including “The Boy From Oz,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “The Music Man.”

Jackman, known for roles in films like “X-Men,” “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Bad Education,” began performing in theater productions at the start of his career. Following his breakthrough success with the role of Wolverine in 2000’s “X-Men,” he co-starred in the Broadway show “A Steady Rain” in 2009 alongside Daniel Craig. His star role as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman” helped him receive a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Album.

Presale tickets to Jackman’s “From New York, With Love” show will be available on October 15 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a general on sale October 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Find various ticketing options below:

Hugh Jackman | From New York, With Love 2025 Shows

January 24 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

January 25 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 18 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 23 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 24 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 21 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 18 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 15 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 16 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall