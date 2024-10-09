British singer-songwriter James Blunt has announced his upcoming 2025 North American tour, commemorating the 20th anniversary of his 2005 album, Back to Bedlam.

The tour is slated to kick off on June 12 in Toronto at Massey Hall. From there, Blunt is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Montreal, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before his three final shows in Mexico in Monterrey, Mexico City, and Guadalajara.

The “You’re Beautiful” singer is set to play his Back to Bedlam album in its entirety. In a statement, Blunt shared: “I’ve been touring now for 20 years, and really, it’s only Back to Bedlam that people want to hear, so on that album’s 20th anniversary, what better way to celebrate than to head out on the ‘Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour!” Blunt stated.

“I’ll play all the songs from Back to Bedlam in full, from start to finish, and chuck in the better-known songs from later albums to finish. It’s going to be, well, it pains me to say it…beautiful.”

A Live Nation presale is set for Thursday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then be made available to the general public through Ticketmaster on Friday, October 11, also starting at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

James Blunt Ticket Links

James Blunt tickets at MEGAseats

James Blunt tickets at jamesblunt.com

James Blunt tickets at StubHub

James Blunt tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

James Blunt tickets at Vivid Seats

James Blunt 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

11/21 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage Brisbane

11/23 – Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre

11/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

11/25 – Hindmarsh, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

11/28 – Red Hill, Australia @ Red Hill Auditorium

12/01 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Idea Live Hall

12/03 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Zepp New Taipei

12/05 – Shanghai, China @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/07 – Guangzhou, China @ Baoneng Guangzhou Arena

12/08 – Beijing, China @ Huaxi LIVE: Wukesong

12/10 – Chengdu, China @ Phoenix Mountain Stadium

12/12 – Hong Kong, Hong Kong @ Asia World–Expo Hall

12/14 – Xiamen, China @ Strait Grand Theater

12/15 – Nan Jing Shi, China @ Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium

02/11 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ The SSE Arena, Belfast

02/13 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena

02/14 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro

02/15 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena

02/16 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

02/18 – Bruxelles, Belgium @ Forest National

02/20 – Paris, France @ adidas arena

02/22 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol arena

02/23 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

02/25 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

02/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

02/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

03/01 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA

03/02 – München, Germany @ Olympiahalle

03/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

03/06 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

06/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora

06/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway

06/17 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

06/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap/Filene Center

06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

06/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

06/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Esceario GNP

07/01 – Mexico City @ Pepsi Center

07/03 – Guadalajara, MX @ Telmex Auditorium