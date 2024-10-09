British singer-songwriter James Blunt has announced his upcoming 2025 North American tour, commemorating the 20th anniversary of his 2005 album, Back to Bedlam.
The tour is slated to kick off on June 12 in Toronto at Massey Hall. From there, Blunt is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Montreal, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before his three final shows in Mexico in Monterrey, Mexico City, and Guadalajara.
The “You’re Beautiful” singer is set to play his Back to Bedlam album in its entirety. In a statement, Blunt shared: “I’ve been touring now for 20 years, and really, it’s only Back to Bedlam that people want to hear, so on that album’s 20th anniversary, what better way to celebrate than to head out on the ‘Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour!” Blunt stated.
“I’ll play all the songs from Back to Bedlam in full, from start to finish, and chuck in the better-known songs from later albums to finish. It’s going to be, well, it pains me to say it…beautiful.”
A Live Nation presale is set for Thursday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then be made available to the general public through Ticketmaster on Friday, October 11, also starting at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
James Blunt 2024-2025 Tour Dates:
11/21 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage Brisbane
11/23 – Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre
11/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
11/25 – Hindmarsh, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
11/28 – Red Hill, Australia @ Red Hill Auditorium
12/01 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Idea Live Hall
12/03 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Zepp New Taipei
12/05 – Shanghai, China @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/07 – Guangzhou, China @ Baoneng Guangzhou Arena
12/08 – Beijing, China @ Huaxi LIVE: Wukesong
12/10 – Chengdu, China @ Phoenix Mountain Stadium
12/12 – Hong Kong, Hong Kong @ Asia World–Expo Hall
12/14 – Xiamen, China @ Strait Grand Theater
12/15 – Nan Jing Shi, China @ Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium
02/11 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ The SSE Arena, Belfast
02/13 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena
02/14 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro
02/15 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena
02/16 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
02/18 – Bruxelles, Belgium @ Forest National
02/20 – Paris, France @ adidas arena
02/22 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol arena
02/23 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
02/25 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
02/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
02/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
03/01 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA
03/02 – München, Germany @ Olympiahalle
03/04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
03/06 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
06/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora
06/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway
06/17 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
06/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap/Filene Center
06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino
06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
06/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
06/30 – Monterrey, MX @ Esceario GNP
07/01 – Mexico City @ Pepsi Center
07/03 – Guadalajara, MX @ Telmex Auditorium