Judas Priest and Sabaton cancelled their performance in Houston, Texas Tuesday night due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The show was set take place at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on October 22 as a part of Judas Priest’s “Invincible Shield Tour.” Neither band explained the reasoning behind the unforeseen circumstances, but noted that refunds will be available via point of purchase.

Tuesday’s gig would have marked one of the final shows on the trek. They’re set to appear next in Austin at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday before wrapping-up at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday.

Judas Priest, noted as one of the greatest metal outfits of all-time is hitting the road in support of their latest album, Invincible Shield, which was delivered in March. Upon its release, the album landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France and No. 8 in Italy.

Find Judas Priest’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Judas Priest 2024 Tour Tickets

Judas Priest tickets at MEGAseats

Judas Priest tickets at Judaspriest.com

Judas Priest tickets at StubHub

Judas Priest tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Judas Priest tickets at Vivid Seats

Judas Priest 2024 European & North American Tour Dates

10/22 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory