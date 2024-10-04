The Broadway musical “& Juliet” has announced a wave of new casting, with several performers set to take on key roles in the production starting later this month.

Beginning on October 29, Alison Luff will assume the role of Anne, Liam Pearce will step into the role of Romeo, and Michael Iván Carrier will take over as May. They will be succeeding Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, and Justin David Sullivan.

This new cast update also includes Nathan Levy, who will join the company on November 19. Levy will take over the role of François from Philippe Arroyo, whose final performance will be on October 27. Before Levy’s debut, from October 29 through November 17, the role of François will be played by understudy Makai Hernandez.

The departures of Wolfe, Walker, and Sullivan mark the end of a notable chapter for “& Juliet,” with Wolfe set to leave on October 20, while Walker and Sullivan will play their final performances on October 27. In the brief interim period, production understudies Megan Kane and Tiernan Tunnicliffe will share duties in the role of Anne.

In addition to the new principal actors, several ensemble members will also be joining the cast on October 29. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Elsa Keefe, Alejandro Muller Dahlberg, Cassie Silva, and Darien “Daah” Van Rensalier will be stepping into various roles.

Maya Boyd continues in the title role of Juliet, joined by Paulo Szot as Lance, Drew Gehlig as Shakespeare, and Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique.

Theatergoers can purchase their tickets to Broadway’s “& Juliet” by visiting one of the links below:

“& Juliet” Ticket Links

“& Juliet” tickets at MEGAseats

“& Juliet” tickets at andjulietbroadway.com

“& Juliet” tickets at StubHub

“& Juliet” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“& Juliet” tickets at Vivid Seats