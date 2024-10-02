“Les Misérables” has introduced new cast members as its North American tour continues into its third year.

Nick Rehberger, Lindsay Heather Pearce, and Christian Mark Gibbs joined the team, taking on the roles of Javert, Fantine, and Enjolras, respectively. Their debut performances began on October 1 at The Kentucky Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Current cast members include Nick Cartell, Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, and Jenna Burns.

The North American tour is supported by directors James Powell and Laurence Connor at the helm with designs by Matt Kinley. Costume designer Andreane Neofitou is joined by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, while Paule Constable’s lighting design and Mick Potter’s sound design. The production also makes innovative use of projections by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle, and Fifty Nine Productions.

Musical staging is overseen by Geoffrey Garratt, with music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore. Additionally, orchestration work by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, alongside the original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The musical, based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, is known for its score by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. Since its inception in the U.K., the production has expanded to stages across the globe, including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France, and Spain.

Theatergoers can secure their seats to the “Les Misérables” tour by visiting one of the links below:

Les Misérables Ticket Links

Les Misérables tickets at MEGAseats

Les Misérables tickets at lesmis.com

Les Misérablesi tickets at StubHub

Les Misérables tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Les Misérables tickets at Vivid Seats