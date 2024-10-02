The upcoming revival of all-time favorite musical “Gypsy” announced its latest cast members will join six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald in the lead role as Rose.

Scheduled to begin preview performances on November 21 ahead of the opening on December 19 at the Majestic Theatre, the show will feature Kevin Csolak as Tulsa and Jacob Ming-Trent in the role of Uncle Jocko.

Last week, the production revealed further casting accompanying McDonald, which stars Danny Burstein as Herbie, Joy Woods as Louise and Jordan Tyson as June, along with Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Miss Mazeppa and Mylinda Hull as Miss Electra.

The newly announced Csolak’s Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,” “West Side Story,” “Watch Night,” as well as “The Outsiders” — which won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 2024. Ming-Trent, on the other hand, played in “Shrek the Musical” and “Hands on a Hardbody” on the Main Stem, as well as Off-Broadway’s “The Alchemist” and “The Harder They Come” productions.

Woods and Tyson are currently performing in “The Notebook,” while Margherita debuted in “Matilda” and Thomas appeared on Broadway portraying Matron “Mama” Morton in “Chicago.”

Playing Herbie opposite Audra McDonald in “Gypsy,” Burstein starred in in 2019’s “Moulin Rouge!,” which earned him a Tony Award for his featured performance. Hull performed in a variety of Broadway productions, such as “42nd Street,” “Sweet Charity,” and “Mr. Saturday Night.”

Directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe, with a choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, the upcoming revival will see musical direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn. “Gypsy” features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim. The production belongs to Tom Kirdahy, Mara Isaacs, Kevin Ryan, Diane Scott Carter, Peter May and Thomas M. Neff.

The musical follows the dreams of Rose, the mother of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, to raise two daughters to perform onstage while approaching to the difficulties of show business life with an affectionate eye. It is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

The show’s ensemble will include Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Majo Rivero, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Silcott, Jayden Theophile and Jordan Wynn.

Broadway fans can check ticket availability by visiting one of the links below:

‘Gypsy’ Ticket Links

Gypsy Tickets at MEGAseats| 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Gypsy Tickets at Gypsybway.com

Gypsy Tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership using code TICKETNEWS

Gypsy Tickets at Vivid Seats