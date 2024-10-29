London Stadium has started work on a large-scale solar energy project that will install 6,500 square meters of solar membrane panels on its roof.

The project is funded by the Mayor of London’s £500 million ($649 million) Green Finance Fund, which supports public sector bodies in reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the city’s progress toward Net Zero.

The £4.35 million ($5.65 million) project aims to reduce the stadium’s environmental impact by generating enough clean energy to power all major events held at the venue while also cutting carbon emissions by more than 200 tons annually.

The deputy mayor for environment and energy, Mete Coban, emphasized the significance of the project.

“These solar panels are a game changer for the London Stadium, turning it into one of the world’s greenest sports and concert venues and hugely reducing its energy use and running costs,” Coban said.

“The Mayor’s Green Finance Fund offers exciting opportunities to help public sector bodies lower their carbon footprint and become more sustainable, and I encourage organisations to get involved as the next round of funding opens and we continue to build a greener, fairer London for everyone.”

In addition to the solar panel installation, London Stadium is implementing several other energy-saving initiatives, including the adoption of LED lighting, improvements to air handling and cooling systems, and the use of energy-saving devices at kiosks throughout the venue.

Collectively, these measures are expected to reduce the stadium’s energy consumption by 1.9 million kWh by 2025, with further reductions anticipated through solar energy savings.

The solar panels, once fully operational, will produce approximately 850,000 kWh of electricity each year, enough to meet the energy needs for major events such as football matches, concerts, MLB games, and international athletic competitions.

By 2026, the stadium’s overall energy consumption from the national grid will have been reduced from 11.5 million kWh per year to 8.5 million, representing a significant stride towards sustainability.

Graham Gilmore, the chief executive of LS185, which operates the stadium, shared they are “proud to take the lead in tackling climate change, and especially pleased to be able to power concerts and other event days from energy generated on-site.”