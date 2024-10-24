The Broadway musical “MJ” is ringing-in Halloween for its third year with a special post-show performance of the song “Thriller.”

The performance is set to take place on October 31 ET at the Neil Simon Theatre following curtain call of the 7:30 p.m. performance. Fans can look forward to choreography featured in the 1982 music video of “Thriller,” featuring costumes, lighting, and projections. Theatregoers are encouraged to wear costumes to the show.

This is an annual event at the “MJ” production on Broadway, though this year, all three global productions of the Michael Jackson musical will offer this special “Thriller” encore. Those at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit and the West End production at London’s Prince Edward’s Theatre will also partake in the tradition.

“MJ,” featuring a Tony Award-nominated book by Lynn Nottage and choreography/direction by Christopher Wheeldon, features songs made popular by the iconic superstar Michael Jackson including smash-hits like “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “Smooth Criminal.” Instead of delving into his personal life, the production portrays Jackson’s career through 1992’s “Dangerous Tour.” Since its arrival on the Main Stem in 2022, it has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards — winning four.