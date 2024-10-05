Motley Crue is set to make its return to Las Vegas next spring, embarking on their third residency in the entertainment capital.

Dubbed “The Las Vegas Residency,” the rockers will take over Dolby Live at Park MGM for a series of 11 shows, running from March 28 to April 19. This marks their return to Sin City after previous residencies in 2012 and 2013.

According to a statement released by the band, this residency will be a “tell-all” performance, performing old and new songs through their decades-long career.

“Motley Crue and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence,” the band said. “We’ve always loved the idea of the Vegas residency because we’ve always loved the idea of staying in one location to build a unique show for the fans. We’re excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years.”

Alongside the residency announcement, Motley Crue is gearing up for several other major events. On October 6, the band is set to release a brand-new EP titled Cancelled. In addition to their Las Vegas shows, Motley Crue is gearing up for their “Hollywood Takeover,” a mini-tour set to kick off next week, featuring performances at Sunset Strip venues: the Troubadour, the Roxy, and the Whisky a Go Go.

Tickets for the Vegas residency are slated to go on sale to the public on October 11. Members of Motley Crue’s S.I.N. Club, as well as Citi cardholders, will have access to exclusive presales starting on October 6. Fans can purchase their tickets to see Motley Crue live by visiting one of the links below:

Motley Crue Ticket Links

Motley Crue tickets at MEGAseats

Motley Crue tickets at motley.com

Motley Crue tickets at StubHub

Motley Crue tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Motley Crue tickets at Vivid Seats