Nacho Córdoba has undertaken the role as head promoter of Live Nation Spain.

“With over a decade of dedication to the company, Nacho brings a wealth of experience across all areas of the live music business,” Live Nation said in a statement. “The leadership team at Live Nation is proud of his achievements and offers full support as he steps into this new role. Nacho has proven himself to be a committed and visionary leader, and he is seen as a key figure in the future of the company.”

The company said the appointment reinforced Live Nation Spain’s commitment to driving the growth of the live music industry.

Córdoba’s experience within the company dates back to 2015. He worked as a promoter, then was appointed as a senior promoter. He also helmed the festival direction of Live Nation Spain’s rock music event Dcode.

“We have been focused on national artists and tours for years. We give artists a different perspective and a long-term plan,” Córdoba said in an interview with Pollstar.

“We have recent successes such as the 2023 Hombres G tour, where the band was repositioned, selling more than 160,000 tickets, as well as tours for Cruz Cafune, Beret, El Kanka, Walls, and we have recently announced the Morad tour and Hombres G festival tour 2024.”