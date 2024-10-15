The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England has already seen more than 60,000 tickets sold for the tournament’s opening and final matches.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey expressed her delight at the response so far.

“This is a significant milestone as fans will be able to plan their Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 experience,” Massey said in a statement. “With over 60,000 tickets already sold, the demand and enthusiasm across the country is clear.”

The official tournament draw is scheduled to take place next week on October 17, and just five days later, the full match schedule will be released. Both events are expected to boost ticket sales further as fans learn more details about the matchups.

From November 5 to November 19, all fans will have a two-week window to apply for tickets to any match in the tournament. Additionally, Mastercard, one of the tournament’s global partners, is offering its cardholders a 48-hour priority access window from October 22 to 24.

The opening match is set to take place at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on August 22, with Twickenham slated to host the final on September 27.