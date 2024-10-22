Phantogram has revealed an extensive 2025 North American headlining tour, “Running Through Colors.” The tour follows the duo’s recently released fifth album, Memory Of A Day.

“Running Through Colors” is scheduled to kick off on January 15 in Las Vegas at Brooklyn Bowl. From there, the pair is set to make stops in various cities such as San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping up on February 28 in Hollywood at Hollywood Palladium.

To coincide with the tour announcement, the pair, Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, have also unveiled their latest single, “Attaway.” When reflecting on the newly released song, Barthel and Carter shared that “Attaway might be our favorite song on the whole album.”



“We love the way the pattern of the chords change throughout the song, yet still sounds cohesive and isn’t confusing.”

Ticket sales are set to begin on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Phantogram Ticket Links

Phantogram tickets at MEGAseats

Phantogram tickets at phantogram.com

Phantogram tickets at StubHub

Phantogram tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Phantogram tickets at Vivid Seats

Running Through Colors Tour Dates

1/15 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

1/16 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

1/17 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

1/19 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

1/22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

1/24 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

1/25 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

1/27 – House of Blues – New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

1/28 – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

1/29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

1/31 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

2/03 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

2/04 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

2/06 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

2/08 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

2/10 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

2/12 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

2/13 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

2/14 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

2/15 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

2/18 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

2/19 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

2/21 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

2/22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

2/24 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

2/26 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

2/28 – Hollywood Palladium – Hollywood, CA