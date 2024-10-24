Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan are set to headline the Primavera Sound’s 2025 edition in Barcelona. The event is scheduled for June 5 to 7 at the Parc Del Fòrum.

In addition to these headliners, the 2025 bill includes LCD Soundsystem, fresh off their string of reunion shows, along with FKA Twigs, Fontaines D.C., Clairo, HAIM, and Turnstile.

The Dare is also slated to take the stage, along with the Floating Points, Stereolab, Japanese pop act Yoasobi, Spiritualized, and Hinds. Additionally, Glass Beams, Kim Deal, MJ Lenderman, TV On The Radio, Wet Leg, Beach House, Waxahatchee, Beabadoobee, Caribou, Anohni, Denzel Curry, Chat and Parcel are set to perform.

Fans can sign up for the presale beginning October 28 at 11 a.m. CET, while general tickets will be available on October 29 at 11 a.m. CET.

For those unable to make it to Barcelona, Primavera Porto, the festival’s Portuguese event, will follow from June 12 to 14 – with the lineup expected to be announced soon. For additional information, festivalgoers can visit the Primavera Sound Festival official website.

A complete lineup can be found below: