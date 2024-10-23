Promoter Goldenvoice is bringing back Cruel World Festival for its 2025 edition.

Slated for Saturday, May 17, the event will once again take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The festival is set to feature headlining performances from New Order and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds.

Notably, ‘Til Tuesday will perform with its original lineup for the first time in 35 years. Another reunion will come from The Go-Go’s. Additionally, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ headlining slot will serve as the final show on their North American Wild God tour.

Fans will also witness a performance from Death Cult, a precursor to the more widely known band The Cult. For the first time in years, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy will bring back the Death Cult name, performing music from their early catalog. Additionally, She Wants Revenge has confirmed that their appearance at Cruel World will be their only 2025 performance.

Other artists joining the festival lineup include Devo, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), and Garbage.

Presale tickets for the festival will be available starting Friday, October 25 at 11 a.m. PT. Fans who have previously attended Cruel World festivals can take advantage of a special presale on Thursday, October 24.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and a full lineup can be found below:

Cruel World Ticket Links

Cruel World tickets at cruelworldfest.com

Cruel World tickets at StubHub

Cruel World tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Cruel World tickets at Vivid Seats