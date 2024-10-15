Sick New World is returning to Las Vegas in 2025 with a stacked lineup, featuring metal heavyweights Metallica and nu-metal’s reunited Linkin Park as the dual headliners.

As previously announced, Metallica will take the stage; the James Hetfield-fronted group just revealed a 2025 North American tour next year with Pantera and Limp Bizkit. They’ll be joined by Linkin Park, who just reunited earlier this year and announced a forthcoming album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Other big names on the lineup include gothic rock’s Evanescence, the punk-rockers of AFI, and the iconic rockers behind Queens of the Stone Age, 311, and Three Days Grace — who just reunited with frontman Adam Gontier. The heavier side of the bill includes the metalheads of Ministry, Gojira, Cannibal Corpse, Machine Head, Testament, Exodus, Terror, Cradle of Filth, Dethklok, and Meshuggah. Indie-rock’s The Flaming Lips, metalcore’s ERRA and Underoath, the Swedish garage rock group The Hives, and alt-rock’s Sponge.

Stabbing Westward, The Birthday Massacre, Quicksand, Lebanon Hanover, and Seven Hours After Violet are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

Presale tickets head on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Find various ticketing options, as well as the full lineup, below:

