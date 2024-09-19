Metallica will hit the road next year for their newly announced 2025 North American tour – with supporting acts Pantera and Limp Bizkit.

As part of their ongoing “M72 World Tour,” this new leg is slated to kick off on April 19 in Syracuse, New York at the JMA Wireless Dome. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston, and Santa Clara before wrapping up on June 29 at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.

A notable feature of this tour is Metallica’s “no-repeat” setlist in cities where they are scheduled for multiple nights – meaning that fans attending both shows will be treated to entirely different performances.

Ticket are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. local time. Metallica is also offering several presale opportunities in the days leading up to the general sale – Fifth Member fan club members will have first access to tickets starting on Monday, September 23, while a Live Nation presale will follow on Thursday, September 26.

The group is also gearing up for four gigs in Mexico City on September 20, 22, 27 and 29. Additionally, Metallica has been tapped to headline at Las Vegas’ Sick New World Festival on April 12 as well as performing two nights at Sonic Temple Music Festival on May 9 and 11 in Columbus before their AWMH Helping Hands Concert & Auction performance in Los Angeles on December 13.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

M72 World Tour Dates

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

04/19 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre +

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium +

05/07 – Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium *

05/09 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field +

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

05/28 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *

05/31 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

06/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/06 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +

06/08 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

06/14 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

06/20 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

06/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

06/27 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High +

06/29 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

* = w/ Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies

+ = w/ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills