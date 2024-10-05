WWE fans can snag tickets to Royal Rumble — which is heading to Indianapolis in 2025 — next month.

The event is slated to take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Presale tickets will begin Wednesday, November 13 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, followed by a general sale Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. ET // 7 a.m. PT. Fans can register for presale access here.

Additionally, On Location will provide Royal Rumble Priority Pass ticket packages, which will allow fans the opportunity to catch ringside action, premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities. Deposits can be placed via On Location here.

Three of WWE’s largest stadium events are heading to Indianapolis next year as a part of WWE’s newly-announced partnership with Indiana Sports Corp. The city will also host a two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania in future years, with dates yet to be announced. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE Live Events will take place across Indiana, with shows in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville.

Chris Lengentil, WWE EVP’s talent relations and head of communications, said that “Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium.”

“Patrick and the team at Indiana Sports Corp have done a phenomenal job bolstering local economics and tourism, and we’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana,” Legentil said.

Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, which bring-in hundreds of thousands of fans each year, have a combined economical impact of more than $200 million. This year, WrestleMania and Royal Rumble set all-time records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise, and social media.