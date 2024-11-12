AEG Presents has officially welcomed Angie Rho as the new Senior Vice President of Global Touring.

Rho joins the company following tenure at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she served as Head of Business Affairs. In her new role, she will oversee operations and strategy for AEG’s Global Touring division.

Reflecting on her move, Rho shared, “I’ve been incredibly lucky by being in the right place at the right time, to experience unprecedented growth in live music and touring.”

“I feel just as lucky to be joining Rich Schaefer in Global Touring and the talented family at AEG Presents,” she stated. “I’m very excited about what’s ahead of us and look forward to contributing meaningfully to the continued success of AEG’s Global Touring group.”

Rho’s journey in the music and entertainment industry has spanned various roles across different sectors. Her time at CAA saw her involved in structuring operational divisions, as well as in personnel management and legal issues. Rho’s background also includes early work in digital music, having begun her career at LAUNCH, a music startup that later became part of Yahoo! Music.

Rho will report to Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents’ President of Global Touring.

“Angie brings a wealth of expertise and keen insights to the Global Touring division and AEG Presents as a whole, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to the team,” Schaefer said. “She will play a key part in aligning our company to be best positioned as we continue to build and grow.”