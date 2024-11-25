Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández will head out on “De Rey a Rey” tour in North America next year in honor of his late father, Vicente Fernández.
The 27-date trek will kick off May 10 at WAMU Theater at Lumen Field in Seattle before heading to Portland, Denver, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more. The run will wrap-up in San Diego at Viejas Arena on September 21.
Dedicated to Vicente Fernández, a cultural icon regarded as one of the greatest Mexican singers of all time, “De Rey a Rey” is designed as a celebration of the Fernández legacy from honoring family to the late singer’s classic songs that have an important place in Latino culture. Vicente Fernández passed away in 2021, but his fans still pay tribute to him with his hits like “Acá Entre Nos,” “Hermoso Cariño,” “El Rey,” and many more.
“I was born with two blessings,” Alejandro Fernández said in a statement. “First, being born Mexican, and second, being born a Fernández. This tribute is not about me; it’s about Mexico, it’s about Vicente Fernández, in my voice and in all of our voices as we sing together the songs that have become a part of our common heritage.”
In addition to the announcement of his upcoming tour, the singer has just released his new single which is a cover of his father’s classic “No Me Se Rajar,” produced by Edén Muñoz.
Having two Latin Grammy Awards under his belt, Alejandro Fernández is considered the first Latino singer to achieve number one albums in 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020. The Mexican star has reached over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Since his breakthrough in 1992, Fernández has released 17 studio albums, including his 2024 record Te Llevo en la Sangr.
Find Fernández’s full list of upcoming tour dates below and score tickets via Ticket Club (use the code TICKETNEWS for a free membership).
De Rey a Rey Tour Dates 2025
MAY 10: Seattle, WA: WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
MAY 11: Portland, OR: Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
MAY 17: San Jose, CA: SAP Center
MAY 18: Anaheim, CA: Honda Center
MAY 21: Highland, CA: Yaamava’ Theater
MAY 23: Salt Lake City, UT: Maverick Center
MAY 24: Denver, CO: Bellco Theater
MAY 30: Houston,TX: Toyota Center
MAY 31: San Antonio, TX: Frost Bank Center
JUN 01: Austin, TX: HEB Center at Cedar Park
JUN 06: Chicago, IL: United Center
JUN 08: Toronto, ON: Coca-Cola Coliseum
JUN 13: Reading, PA: Santander Arena
JUN 14: Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center
JUN 15: Fairfax, VA: EagleBank Arena
JUN 19: Atlanta, GA: Gas South Arena
JUN 21: Miami, FL: Kaseya Center
JUN 22: Estero, FL: Hertz Arena
SEP 05: Hidalgo, TX: Payne Arena
SEP 06: Fort Worth, TX: Dickies Arena
SEP 07: El Paso, TX: UTEP Don Haskins Center
SEP 12: Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Financial Theatre
SEP 13: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena
SEP 15: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena
SEP 19: Sacramento, CA: Golden 1 Center
SEP 20: Los Angeles, CA: The Kia Forum
SEP 21: San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena