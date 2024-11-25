Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández will head out on “De Rey a Rey” tour in North America next year in honor of his late father, Vicente Fernández.

The 27-date trek will kick off May 10 at WAMU Theater at Lumen Field in Seattle before heading to Portland, Denver, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more. The run will wrap-up in San Diego at Viejas Arena on September 21.

Dedicated to Vicente Fernández, a cultural icon regarded as one of the greatest Mexican singers of all time, “De Rey a Rey” is designed as a celebration of the Fernández legacy from honoring family to the late singer’s classic songs that have an important place in Latino culture. Vicente Fernández passed away in 2021, but his fans still pay tribute to him with his hits like “Acá Entre Nos,” “Hermoso Cariño,” “El Rey,” and many more.

“I was born with two blessings,” Alejandro Fernández said in a statement. “First, being born Mexican, and second, being born a Fernández. This tribute is not about me; it’s about Mexico, it’s about Vicente Fernández, in my voice and in all of our voices as we sing together the songs that have become a part of our common heritage.”

In addition to the announcement of his upcoming tour, the singer has just released his new single which is a cover of his father’s classic “No Me Se Rajar,” produced by Edén Muñoz.

Having two Latin Grammy Awards under his belt, Alejandro Fernández is considered the first Latino singer to achieve number one albums in 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020. The Mexican star has reached over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Since his breakthrough in 1992, Fernández has released 17 studio albums, including his 2024 record Te Llevo en la Sangr.

Find Fernández’s full list of upcoming tour dates below and score tickets via Ticket Club (use the code TICKETNEWS for a free membership).

De Rey a Rey Tour Dates 2025

MAY 10: Seattle, WA: WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

MAY 11: Portland, OR: Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

MAY 17: San Jose, CA: SAP Center

MAY 18: Anaheim, CA: Honda Center

MAY 21: Highland, CA: Yaamava’ Theater

MAY 23: Salt Lake City, UT: Maverick Center

MAY 24: Denver, CO: Bellco Theater

MAY 30: Houston,TX: Toyota Center

MAY 31: San Antonio, TX: Frost Bank Center

JUN 01: Austin, TX: HEB Center at Cedar Park

JUN 06: Chicago, IL: United Center

JUN 08: Toronto, ON: Coca-Cola Coliseum

JUN 13: Reading, PA: Santander Arena

JUN 14: Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center

JUN 15: Fairfax, VA: EagleBank Arena

JUN 19: Atlanta, GA: Gas South Arena

JUN 21: Miami, FL: Kaseya Center

JUN 22: Estero, FL: Hertz Arena

SEP 05: Hidalgo, TX: Payne Arena

SEP 06: Fort Worth, TX: Dickies Arena

SEP 07: El Paso, TX: UTEP Don Haskins Center

SEP 12: Phoenix, AZ: Arizona Financial Theatre

SEP 13: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena

SEP 15: Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena

SEP 19: Sacramento, CA: Golden 1 Center

SEP 20: Los Angeles, CA: The Kia Forum

SEP 21: San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena