Insurance company Allianz Partners officially announced it owns the naming sponsorhip of the new riverfront amphitheater set to open in Richmond, Virginia in 2025.

Now titled Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, the outdoor venue with a capacity of 7,500 on four acres is expected to draw music fans to downtown Richmond once the construction is completed.

The new music venue is a joint enterprise of Virginia-based Red Light Ventures together with Live Nation, and gears up for hosting world-class artists for the summer 2025 concert season.

The naming rights deal for the $30 million facility will run for 10 years.

“We are thrilled to be a part of bringing this exciting new entertainment venue to the Richmond community,” said Jeff Wright, CEO of Allianz Partners USA. “Our leadership team, along with the hundreds of our associates who live and work in Central Virginia, eagerly anticipate opening night and many future summers filled with incredible music against the backdrop of our beautiful city.”

According to Rob Scolaro, Live Nation’s Senior Vice President and Head of Venue Sales, music brings people together and creates connections.

“By partnering together, we’re not just opening doors,” he said. “We’re creating a vibrant community space in Richmond for local music lovers to gather and experience the unique joy of live music.”

The amphitheater is expected to host 30 shows a season and generate $30.6 million in economic impact annually, as well as creating 300 jobs, Virginia Business reports.

“We’re excited to have Allianz Partners join us as we bring a new destination for live music to downtown Richmond,” said Coran Capshaw, founder of Red Light Ventures.

The venue is situated alongside the James River and Historic Tredegar, offering easy access to public transit, ride-sharing services, and a focus on bike and scooter parking. It has partnered with local food & beverage vendors for a variety of concession options inside the venue.

Find more information about the venue and updates regarding upcoming shows at allianzamphitheater.com.