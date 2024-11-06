Broadway is preparing to welcome a new revival of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The production, directed by the acclaimed Kenny Leon, brings the classic tale tragedy back to the stage for the first time in over 40 years. Slated to begin previews on February 24 and officially open on March 23, the production is set to play a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, running through June 8.

Washington returns to Broadway in the title role of “Othello,” marking his first stage appearance since 2018’s “The Iceman Cometh.” Gyllenhaal is slated to play Iago, furthering his Broadway career that includes acclaimed performances in “Constellations,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” and “Sea Wall/A Life.”

Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal is Molly Osborne, cast as Desdemona. The ensemble cast also includes Tony Award-winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo, Daniel Pearce as Brabantio, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia.

Produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, “Othello” comes with a roster of co-producers, including Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and Adam Zotovich. The creative team includes scenic design by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony winner Dede Ayite, and lighting design by eight-time Tony winner Natasha Katz.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest information, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Othello” website.