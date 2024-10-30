The Broadway adaptation of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” starring George Clooney, has officially set its dates and venue for its 2025 debut.

The production, based on the 2005 film co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov, is slated to begin previews on March 12 and is scheduled to open on April 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Winter Garden Theatre marks a unique setting for “Good Night, and Good Luck,” as it is only the second straight play to take the stage there in four decades. The last was “Wolf Hall Parts One & Two” in 2015. The venue is currently hosting the musical “Back to the Future,” which is scheduled to close in January.

Clooney, who co-wrote and starred in the original film, will now make his Broadway debut by stepping into the role of CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow, a role played by David Strathairn in the acclaimed movie. The production is directed by David Cromer.

For Clooney, performing on the Broadway stage represents a return to his roots.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said in a statement.

The full creative team and additional casting details are expected to be announced soon. Theatergoers can visit the “Good Night and Good Luck” official website to stay up-to-date on the latest information.