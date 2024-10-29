“Back to the Future: The Musical” has announced it will end its Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 5.

The production is an adaptation of the 1985 film, offering a spin on Marty McFly’s journey from 1985 to 1955. “Back to the Future: The Musical” features a book by Bob Gale and Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, who crafted new songs alongside fan favorites like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Roger Bart, a Tony-winning actor, stars as Doc Brown, alongside Casey Likes, who brings teen Marty McFly to life on stage. The cast is rounded out by notable performers, including Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Evan Alexander Smith as George McFly, David Josefsberg as Strickland, and Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen.

Reflecting on the show’s impact, producer Colin Ingram expressed his pride in the musical’s ability to attract audiences new to Broadway.



“At a time when theatre is viewed by so many as being inaccessible, this show was able to bring in a new audience,” Ingram said.

While the Broadway chapter is coming to a close, “Back to the Future: The Musical” is far from winding down as a North American tour is currently underway.

“We are having the same success across the North American tour where the show has already been seen by half a million people—many also new to the theatre,” Ingram said. “We look forward to welcoming fans to the theatre with four new productions opening next year including Japan and Germany as they join our two existing productions in London’s West End (now in its 4th year) and the North American tour.”

“Back to the Future: The Musical” initially premiered at the Manchester Opera House in March 2020 and then debuted in London’s West End in September 2021, where it went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Musical. The Broadway production opened on August 3, 2023, and received two Tony nominations.

Theatergoers can secure their spot to Broadway's "Back to the Future: The Musical," before its closing date

