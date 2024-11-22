Shakespeare’s farcical play “The Comedy of Errors” will head out on a 2025 repertory tour across the U.S. thanks to The Acting Company’s collaboration with Play On Shakespeare, a not-for-profit organization creating contemporary modern translations of Shakespeare’s plays.

Shakespeare’s text will meet audience through a modern verse translation handled by Christina Anderson, with direction by The Acting Company’s Producing Director Devin Brain.

“Thanks to the commission by Play On Shakespeare, Christina Anderson’s vibrant translation of ‘The Comedy of Errors’ highlights her contemporary syntax while being faithful to the classic original,” Acting Company Artistic Director Kent Gash said in a statement. “All the comedy, clowning, hijinks, hilarity, and poetry are delightfully intact.”

“The Comedy of Errors” follows the story of separated twins and mistaken identities. Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, travel in search of a long-lost family member, but find themselves getting mixed up in a madcap race against the clock.

Anderson’s translation maintains all we love about Shakespeare’s language even as it updates the jokes and wordplay, breathing new life into the double (and triple) entendres, reads the synopsis of the production. This madcap whirl through bawdy adventures, mad scientists, romance, heartfelt reunions, and even a few happy endings will excite and titillate any audience.

The repertory cast features J’Laney Allen as Wolf and Dromio, Chuckie Benson as Hambone and Dromio, Diana Coates as Luciana, Brian D. Coats as Holloway and others, Robert Cornelius as West and others, James Milord as Sterling and Antipholus, Jeffrey Rashad as Antipholus, Michael A. Shepperd as Memphis and Dr. Pinch, and DeAnna Supplee as Risa and Adriana.

The Acting Company’s national tour will also include August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running” which will be helmed by Lili-Anne Brown.

Kicking-off at Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura, California from January 15 through February 2, the tour will make stops in New London, CT; Stony Brook, NY; New Brunswick, NJ; West Palm Beach, FL; Madison, WI; and more until wrapping at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, CA, from April 15 to May 4.

Theater-goers can visit The Acting Company’s website for ticket purchasing options and more details.

‘The Comedy of Errors’ Tour Dates 2025

January 15 to February 2, Rubicon Theatre Company, Ventura, CA †

February 7, Connecticut College, New London, CT

February 8, Staller Center For the Arts, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY

February 10, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA

February 12, St. Johnsbury Academy, St. Johnsbury, VT

February 13, Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT

February 15, George Mason University, Science and Technology Campus, Manassas, VA

February 16, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

February 19, State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick, NJ †

February 23, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg, WV

February 26, Pro-Art Association, University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Wise, VA

February 28 to March 1, Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, Asheville, NC †

March 7 to 10, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, West Palm Beach, FL †

March 12 to 13, Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC †

March 19, Wisconsin Union Theater, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Madison, WI

March 21, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI

March 22, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

March 28 to 29, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

April 1, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

April 3, Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS

April 5 to 6, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM

April 15 to May 4, American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, CA †

subject to change — with more venues added throughout the tour

†Includes Student and School Group matinées