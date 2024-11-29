Manchester’s Parklife Festival has unveiled its first major act for 2025, announcing Charli XCX as one of its headliners. The festival is scheduled to take place at Heaton Park on June 14 to 15.

Joining Charli at Parklife are Confidence Man, Interplanetary Criminal, salute, DJ Heartstring, and a host of other acts such as Girls Don’t Sync, Prospa, Chaos In The CBD, and Jodie Harsh. Tickets for the festival will be available starting November 29 at 10 a.m. GMT through the Parklife website.

Notably, the announcement of Charli XCX as a headliner comes as the British pop star is set to begin a string of UK arena performances, kicking off in Manchester on November 27 before heading to London, Glasgow, and Birmingham. Charli is also set to perform at other events such as Coachella and the debut LIDO Festival in London, where she will headline and curate a day under the theme “Charli XCX Presents: Party Girl.”

The LIDO Festival is scheduled for June 13 to 14 in London’s Victoria Park. The LIDO lineup includes 070 Shake, A.G. Cook, Bladee, Kelly Lee Owens, The Dare, and The Japanese House.

Additionally, Charli is gearing up for her Brat 2025 Arena Tour, which features dates across North America in the spring. The tour is scheduled to make stops in major cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Austin.