“Brat” summer may be over, but Charli XCX is now heading out on a tour next spring to support her massively successful 2024 record.

The brief “Brat 2025 Arena Tour” comes off the heels of Charli XCX’s “Sweat Tour” with Troye Sivan, set to kick-off at Austin’s Moody Center on April 22. From there, she’ll stop at Minneapolis’ Target Center and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont before a two-night run at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 30 and May 1.

Charli XCX’s sixth studio record, BRAT, dropped on June 7. The LP features singles “Von dutch,” “Apple,” and “Sympathy is a Knife” featuring Ariana Grande. The LP was shortly followed by the remix record Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

Charli XCX | The Brat Arena Tour 2025

4/22 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

4/26 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

4/28 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

4/30 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

5/01 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY