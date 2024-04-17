Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have joined forces for an upcoming run across North America.

The 21-city “Sweat Tour” will commence this fall, kicking things off on September 14 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. From there, the pair will visit Chicago, Orlando, Denver, and San Diego, stopping at venues along the way like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Kia Forum in Inglewood, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before wrapping-up at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 23.

Shygirl will provide support throughout the trek.

A press release notes the tour is “not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry.” The trek promises fans “an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats.”

Charli XCX and Sivan collaborated together on tracks “1999” and “2099.” The “Boom Clap” singer Charli XCX last released the full album CRASH in 2022 and is set to drop her sixth studio record, Brat, on June 7. The LP will feature her previously-announced single “Von dutch.” Sivan will also be touring in support of new music; the “Angel Baby” singer dropped the album Something to Give Eachother in 2023, featuring hits “Rush,” “One of Your Girls,” and “Get Me Started.”

Presale tickets to the tour head on sale Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can pre-register for tickets here.

Find ticket links, along with a full round for upcoming tour dates below:

Charli XCX, Troy Sivan | Sweat Tour 2024

09-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

09-16 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

09-18 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09-20 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

09-23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden

09-30 Chicago, IL – United Center

10-02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10-03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10-05 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10-06 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10-09 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10-11 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10-13 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

10-15 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

10-18 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10-20 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10-22 Portland, OR – Moda Center

10-23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena