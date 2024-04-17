Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have joined forces for an upcoming run across North America.
The 21-city “Sweat Tour” will commence this fall, kicking things off on September 14 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. From there, the pair will visit Chicago, Orlando, Denver, and San Diego, stopping at venues along the way like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Kia Forum in Inglewood, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena before wrapping-up at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 23.
Shygirl will provide support throughout the trek.
A press release notes the tour is “not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry.” The trek promises fans “an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats.”
Charli XCX and Sivan collaborated together on tracks “1999” and “2099.” The “Boom Clap” singer Charli XCX last released the full album CRASH in 2022 and is set to drop her sixth studio record, Brat, on June 7. The LP will feature her previously-announced single “Von dutch.” Sivan will also be touring in support of new music; the “Angel Baby” singer dropped the album Something to Give Eachother in 2023, featuring hits “Rush,” “One of Your Girls,” and “Get Me Started.”
Presale tickets to the tour head on sale Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can pre-register for tickets here.
Find ticket links, along with a full round for upcoming tour dates below:
Charli XCX, Troy Sivan | Sweat Tour 2024
09-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
09-16 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell
09-18 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
09-20 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
09-23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09-26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
09-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden
09-30 Chicago, IL – United Center
10-02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10-03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10-05 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10-06 Orlando, FL – Kia Center
10-09 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10-11 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10-13 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
10-15 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
10-18 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
10-20 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
10-22 Portland, OR – Moda Center
10-23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena