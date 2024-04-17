Kid Cudi has officially joined the Coachella lineup.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which just kicked-off last weekend, will take over Indio, California again from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21. While the weekend will feature headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt, a new artist has joined the mix.

“INSANO BOY IS COMIN,” Cudi posted Tuesday night with a picture of himself alongside the new lineup.

Cudi, who last played the festival in 2019, will now appear at the Sahara Tent on Sunday for a 40-minute set, kicking-off at 5:10 p.m. PST.

The “Mr. Rager” singer just released the album INSANO in January, which features tracks “GET OFF ME” with Travis Scott and “WOW” with A$AP Rocky.

Coachella made headlines over the past few weeks for its apparent lackluster lineup amid its low sales. For the first time in 10 years, it took more than a day — 27 days to be exact — to sell-out of Weekend One tickets. At this point,Weekend Two tickets still haven’t sold out. The once-coveted event was called-out for its delayed lineup announcement and underwhelming round-up of artists.

According to Billboard, the festival has sold approximately 80% of the 250,000 tickets available for this year. Sources close to the festival also told the publication that while there is a dip in sales — down 14% to 17% over the last year — they’re not as bad as many had predicted.

Last weekend, several artists appeared as special guests; Kesha joined Renee Rapp, Billie Eilish took the stage with Lana Del Rey, Will Smith appeared with J. Balvin, No Doubt brought out Olivia Rodrigo, and A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson, and Childish Gambino performed with Tyler, The Creator. Fans and industry experts are questioning if this is Coachella organizers’ secret weapon to increase attendance throughout the event.

