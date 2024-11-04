Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres tour has set a new attendance record in Australia. The English band broke a long-standing attendance milestone during their four-night stay at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

The band’s recent run, which ended on November 3, drew in an audience of 227,000 fans over four shows, surpassing the previous record held by AC/DC since 2010. This tour marks Coldplay’s first full tour across the country since 2016, though they played two exclusive shows in Perth in 2023 as part of a partnership with the state’s tourism board.

Marvel Stadium took to Instagram to announce the milestone, sharing: “Call it magic, call it true 💫 @coldplay have officially broken our all-time largest attendance record for a band at Marvel Stadium, with 227k people attending across the four Music of The Spheres World Tour shows held at the Stadium.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Stadium (@marvelstadium.au)

The attendance record at Marvel Stadium has evolved over the years, with previous milestones set by some of the world’s biggest artists. Adele set the benchmark for a single concert back in March 2017, drawing 77,327 fans in one evening, while Ed Sheeran later set a record in 2018 for the largest attendance over a single artist’s series of shows, with 257,751 people attending across four nights.

Coldplay’s recent record surpasses that of AC/DC, who previously held the title for a band at Marvel Stadium with their Black Ice World Tour, which brought in 181,495 fans over three nights in 2010.

Additionally, Coldplay is slated to return to North America in 2025 – adding ten stadium dates to their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band is set to kick off the North American leg on May 31 at Stanford Stadium in California before making stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Toronto, Foxborough, and Nashville before wrapping up on July 26 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

A list of Coldplay’s North American dates can be found below:

Music of the Spheres North American Dates

May 31 – Stanford Stadium | Stanford, CA

June 6 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

June 10 – Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

June 13 – Sun Bowl Stadium | El Paso, TX

July 7 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

July 8 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

July 15 – Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

July 19 – Camp Randall Stadium | Madison, WI

July 22 – Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

July 26 – Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL