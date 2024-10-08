Coldplay will return to the U.S. in 2025, announcing 10 stadium dates on their long-running Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band, fresh off the release of new music and news that the tour has surpassed the $1 billion sales mark, announced dates running from a late may performance in northern California through a Miami date at the end of July.

Coldplay’s U.S. stadium dates begin with a May 31 show at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California and wrap up on July 26 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. In between, stops include Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), Rogers Stadium (Toronto), and Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA).

Tickets for Coldplay 2025 U.S. stadium dates are on sale this week, with a general sale scheduled for Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m. local time to each venue. Fans can sign up for the Ticketmaster-managed artist presale at this link. It is unclear if this is going to be run similarly to the “verified fan” system with unique codes issued to some but not all, or if it is just a data grab to gauge fan interest and use for pricing decisions in realtime during peak demand. Fans can select up to three shows between now and Thursday, October 10 for a presale that launches a day later, just before the general public sale. There are almost certainly also other localized presales for venue and other groups.

Overall ticket prices for Coldplay 2025 tour dates have not yet been announced by the promoter. There will be a limited number of “Infinity Tickets” available for purchase. This offering would be for two tickets at $20 each (USD or CAD) and would not come with a specific location – the two seats would be side-by-side but at a location determined based on what is unsold close to the event date. They can only be picked up at the box office on the day of the show.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the all-time highest attended tour by a group. The tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Last month, the group sold out an unprecedented 10 shows at Wembley Stadium and officially shattered the previous record for most shows at the historic hometown venue. The band also sold out all three of their first full-length headline touring performances in India as well as four nights in Abu Dhabi, and a whopping six nights in Seoul.

Support acts for the newly announced dates have not yet been revealed.

