England is gearing up for a historic Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025, with ticket demand hitting record levels in the early stages of sales.

Within just a week of the application phase opening, fans had already requested over 100,000 tickets, pushing the total number of tickets allocated to 230,000 when combined with pre-sale numbers.

Maggie Alphonsi, a 2014 World Cup champion, expressed her excitement over the tournament’s potential to impact both rugby and the broader sports community.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have a global event like this come back to England,” she remarked. “The 2025 tournament will be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup yet, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.”

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, echoed Alphonsi’s enthusiasm.

“Working with the host cities has been fantastic, and seeing the excitement build as we reveal the match schedule shows just how much this tournament means to people across the country,” Massey said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming fans and creating an unforgettable experience.”

The application window for tickets remains open until November 19, allowing fans to request tickets for specific matches and select their preferred pricing categories. Applicants will find out whether they secured their seats on December 2.

UK Minister for Sport Stephanie Peacock also weighed in on the record-breaking demand.

“This massive interest in tickets shows the incredible support for women’s sport across the country,” Peacock noted. “Our government is committed to ensuring women and girls have the opportunity to play rugby, and we’re proud to support this momentous occasion.”