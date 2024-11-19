The Ryder Cup is returning to the states next year, and while the game is highly anticipated, prices were much higher than fans expected. Now, the PGA of America is being accused of selling tickets directly to secondary ticketing sites like SeatGeek and StubHub.

Tickets to next year’s championship match went on sale last month, priced at $750 each. Now, PGA of America announced that tickets sold at the $750 price point were sold out and fans can purchase tickets via the secondary market ticket partner SeatGeek. According to PGA of America, they received over 500,000 ticket requests.

“Match day tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup have sold out,” PGA of America said in a statement. “As expected, demand was enormous with more than 500,000 registrants entered in the random selection process and orders filled from across the United States and 47 countries around the world. There were more than 2,500 transactions from Europe.”

Fans took to social media to call out the PGA of America, claiming that some of the available tickets were sold directly to SeatGeek, as tickets are now for sale anywhere between $1,200 and $1,700. Fans are incredibly upset at the ticket prices, which seems to price-out the working and middle class.

The next time you put out a statement about ‘Wanting to grow the game and make it more accessible…etc’ please pause, take a long look in the mirror and then stop. Shameful pricing. — JB (@JasonB_888) November 14, 2024

Who bought a ticket directly from @PGA? Let us know—I call BS. Why use a third-party ticket partner when you have 500k people showing interest? — Threepwood (@snieders) November 13, 2024

And how much kickback are you going to get from all this nonsense? $1,000 in fees what a complete shit show. You and @StubHub and anyone else involved in gross overpricing or scalping tickets should be ashamed of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/I0GNpvSMaB — Matt Newmark (@NuConcept) November 13, 2024

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to take place at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York from September 25 to 28.