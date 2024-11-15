The first round of ticket sales for the 2025 edition of the Glastonbury Festival sold out in just half an hour. The sale included a new ticket buying process that randomly assigns people in an online queue.

“The Glastonbury 2025 tickets = coach travel which were on sale this evening have now all been sold,” organizers said in a post on X Thursday night. “Our thanks to everyone who bought one.”

On Thursday, festivalgoers were randomly assigned a place in the queue to access the booking process — rather than having to refresh the browser page to secure tickets. During the queue, buyers saw a progress bar, indicating how close they are to the checkout page. Then, at the front of the queue, they were asked to enter the registration number and postcode for the lead booker. Fans were able to purchase tickets for up to five other people.

Fans had mixed opinions on the new queue, with many sharing that they missed the old system and having to refresh the page multiple times to try and score tickets.

Sort of missing the aggressive f5’ing to be honest @glastonbury. This @seetickets queue is moving slower than my rural post office on a Monday morning. #Glastonbury #GlastonburyQueue pic.twitter.com/MKpX1nxSKX — TheLakesTony 🌳🐿 (@TheLakesTony) November 14, 2024

being in a queue for Glastonbury tickets is so boring what happened to manically refreshing the page every five seconds — Bonnie McLaren (@bonaldmcdonald) November 14, 2024

Some found the process easier, while others still had issues being booted out of the system.

60 people trying for 45 people wanting coach tix… One got through to put in details and entered one teams details 20 (!) times, and was booted for being “unusual traffic”… this new glasto ticket system SUCKS. I fear for Sunday. #Glastonbury — Luisa-Christie 💘 (@luisachristie) November 14, 2024

In the Glastonbury Festival Queue but no queue number given, this is off to a great start… pic.twitter.com/2lVx0zAHQi — zenXV (@zenxv) November 14, 2024

Looking at the Glastonbury queue not move pic.twitter.com/uL9ISA7ons — harvey (@_harveybrent) November 14, 2024

Glastonbury standard tickets will head on sale Sunday, November 17 at 9 a.m. GMT and National Express will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders across the UK. Find more ticket information via the festival’s official website.