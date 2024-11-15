The first round of ticket sales for the 2025 edition of the Glastonbury Festival sold out in just half an hour. The sale included a new ticket buying process that randomly assigns people in an online queue.

“The Glastonbury 2025 tickets = coach travel which were on sale this evening have now all been sold,” organizers said in a post on X Thursday night. “Our thanks to everyone who bought one.”

On Thursday, festivalgoers were randomly assigned a place in the queue to access the booking process — rather than having to refresh the browser page to secure tickets. During the queue, buyers saw a progress bar, indicating how close they are to the checkout page. Then, at the front of the queue, they were asked to enter the registration number and postcode for the lead booker. Fans were able to purchase tickets for up to five other people.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

Fans had mixed opinions on the new queue, with many sharing that they missed the old system and having to refresh the page multiple times to try and score tickets.

Some found the process easier, while others still had issues being booted out of the system.

Glastonbury standard tickets will head on sale Sunday, November 17 at 9 a.m. GMT and National Express will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders across the UK. Find more ticket information via the festival’s official website.

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS