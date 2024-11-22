The London-based girl group FLO is getting ready for their “Access All Areas” North American tour in spring 2025. The trio is comprised of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer.

The tour is slated to kick off on April 9 in Austin at Emo’s Austin. From there, the group is slated to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Tampa, Raleig, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Denver and San Francisco before their final performance on May 22 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.

The U.S. tour follows FLO’s extensive European and UK tour, which launches on March 2, 2025, in Copenhagen, Denmark. That leg will include performances in Paris, Stockholm, and London, where the group will take the stage at the O2 Academy Brixton.

“We are so excited to get back on the road for our very own album tour! There’s nothing we love more than connecting with our fans. We LOVE this body of work and can’t wait to share this music and sing along with our flolifers,” the trio shared in a statement.

General on sale is set to begin on Friday, November 22. Fans can secure their spots at flolikethis.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Access All Areas Tour Dates

April 9 – Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX

April 11 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

April 12 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

April 15 – Revolution Live – Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 16 – The RITZ Ybor – Tampa, FL

April 18 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

April 19 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

April 22 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

April 23 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

April 25 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

April 26 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

April 28 – Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

April 29 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

May 1 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

May 3 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

May 4 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

May 6 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

May 8 – Summit – Denver, CO

May 10 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

May 11 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

May 12 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

May 15 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

May 16 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

May 18 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

May 20 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

May 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA