The Long Beach-based trio half•alive revealed a 24-city North American trek just after the release of their latest album, Persona, which just dropped on November 15.

The “Persona World Tour” will start from San Diego on March 28 at House of Blues San Diego, making stops in Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Portland, and more until the final destination at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on May 2.

The month of May will see several dates of the European and UK leg in cities like Prague, Berlin, Paris, Glasgow, London and so on. Trio’s global tour will wrap in Australia with visits to the cities of Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane from June 18 through 22.

. The Walters and mehro will join the band as supporting acts throughout the tour.

“I get warm, soothing chills down my spine when I’m around people singing in harmony,” half•alive frontman Josh Taylor in a statement. “Whenever it happens I can almost see the voices twisting together, and molding into one beautiful thing lighting up the room. I think that’s why so many people are drawn to concerts. Whether you’re singing along with the band or just listening, there’s a certain magic in the room that gets shared by everyone there.”

“We’re looking forward to feeling that at the shows next year. The high intensity, the introspection, the swaying, the absorbing and participating – it’s all creating a harmony.”

half•alive’s first EP, 3, arrived in 2017, garnering attention with tracks “The Fall” and “Aawake At Night.” However, their hit single “still feel” helped them breakthrough; the track received RIAA certified Gold, reaching over 290 million worldwide streams to-date. The band’s debut album, Now, Not Yet, dropped in 2019 and helped open the doors of headlining tours across the U.S., as well as the UK and Europe in the following years.

Over the years, the indie group continued dropping singles and EPs while performing at major festival stages like Outside Lands, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, along with a massive arena tour of Twenty One Pilots as a supporting act.

Now, fresh off the release of new music, the trio — which consists of Josh Taylor on vocals, Brett Kramer ondrums, and J Tyler Johnson on bass — is gearing up for their renowned choreography and performance with full of energy.

Fans can check out the band’s official website for tickets and more information regarding the new album Persona and the tour schedule.

Half•alive – Persona World Tour 2025

Fri Mar 28 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat Mar 29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Mar 31 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Tue Apr 01 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed Apr 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Fri Apr 04 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Apr 05 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Apr 06 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Tue Apr 08 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Apr 09 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Apr 11 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Sat Apr 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Apr 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Apr 15 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Apr 16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Fri Apr 18 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sat Apr 19 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Tue Apr 22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Wed Apr 23 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman/The Uptown

Fri Apr 25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Apr 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Tue Apr 29 – Seattle, WA – ShowBox SoDo

Wed Apr 30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Fri May 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thur May 15 – Prague, CZ – ROXY

Fri May 16 – Munich, DE – Theaterfabrik

Sun May 18 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

Mon May 19 – Hamburg, DE – Große Freiheit 36

Wed May 21 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

Thur May 22 – Paris, FR – La Cigale

Fri May 23 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

Sun May 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham

Mon May 26 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

Tue May 27 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

Thur May 29 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Wed June 18 – Perth, AU – The Rechabite

Fri June 20 – Melbourne, AU – Northcote Theatre

Sat Jun 21 – Sydney, AU – Roundhouse

Sun June 22 – Brisbane, AU – Princess Theatre