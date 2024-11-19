Roundabout Theatre Company’s reimagined and retitled Broadway-bound musical “Pirates! The Penzance Musical” announced Jinkx Monsoon as Ruth. Monsoon will join the cast members of the previously announced Ramin Karimloo in the role of Pirate King and David Hyde Pierce as Gilbert / Major General Stanley.

Adapted by Rupert Holmes from W.S. Gilbert’s original libretto with Arthur Sullivan’s score remaining intact, “Pirates! The Penzance Musical” begins previews on April 4, 2025 with the limited engagement running through June 22 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The official opening of the show is slated for April 24.

The remaining casting consists of Nicholas Barasch as Frederic, Preston Truman Boyd as Sullivan/Police Sergeant, and Samantha Williams as Mabel Stanley, along with Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

“Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair,” reads the synopsis of the show.

Scott Ellis, director of Doubt and Kiss Me, Kate helms the show, while Warren Carlyle, known for Harmony and Kiss Me, Kate owns the choreography. The production features musical direction by Joseph Joubert and orchestrations by Joubert and Daryl Waters.

The creative team also includes scene design by Tony winner David Rockwell, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony nominee Mikaal Sulaiman, and dance arrangements by John O’Neill.

“What you’re going to see is a musical that celebrates the genius of Gilbert & Sullivan while taking some joyous liberties,” director Scott Ellis said in a statement. “The Pirates of Penzance actually premiered in several U.S. cities, including New Orleans, which was a big center for piracy. So, since our pirates have now landed in New Orleans, we’re adapting the title to be both familiar and fresh.”

The newly-revealed cast member Monsoon is known with her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race of which she is a two-time winner. Monsoon became the first drag queen to portray Mama Morton on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in “Chicago” musical in 2023, garnering widespread acclaim with her performance, then reprised her role in 2024 summer.

“If ever there were an unexpected role for me to sink my teeth into… she has EVERYTHING I could want in a character, not to mention a chance to play her from a completely new perspective,” Monsoon posted on social media regarding her inclusion to “Pirates! The Penzance Musical”.

“The chance to revitalize the classics is something special I am honored to be asked to do,” she added.

Broadway audience can visit Roundabout Theatre Company’s website for tickets and more information.