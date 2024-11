The Norwegian black metal band Mayhem has cancelled their 40th anniversary tour, which was set to cross North America this fall.

The tour was slated to kick-off on November 12 in Montreal, followed by shows in Toronto, Queens, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up in Denver on November 23. However, the group took to social media just days before the trek began to announce the cancellation, revealing that one of their band members is having a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery. While Mayhem did not discuss any details of the medical emergency, they noted that the band member will need a prolonged recovery period.



All ticketholders will receive refunds via point of purchase.

“Fret not, American and Canadian legion, as Mayhem will have something coming up next year that will make this up to those of you who have been disappointed by this news,” the band said.

Mayhem is scheduled to hit the road next for a round of shows across Europe in December, which appears to be giong on as-planned. Then, in January, they’ll play three gigs in Australia.

Find Mayhem’s cancelled and upcoming tour dates below:

Mayhem 40th Anniversary North American Tour — CANCELLED

November 12 — Montreal, QB @ Olympia

November 15 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

November 17 — Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

November 18 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

November 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 23 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

2024-2025 Tour Dates

December 4 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

December 5 — Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle 1

December 6 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

December 7 — Regensburg, DE @ Airport Eventhall

December 8 — Vienna, AT @ Simm CIty

December 10 — Pratteln, CH @ Z-7

December 11 — Milan, IT @ Live Club

December 13 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

December 15 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

January 09, 2025 — Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

January 10, 2025 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

January 12, 2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre