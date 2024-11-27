My Bloody Valentine is set to make a return to the stage in November 2025, marking their first live performance in seven years. The legendary band has announced a concert scheduled for November 22, 2025, at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The performance will be the band’s first headline show in Ireland in over three decades. Their last major performance in Ireland dates back to 1992, and their most recent live appearance was at the Desert Daze festival in California in 2018.

Notably, the band’s frontman Kevin Shields quietly introduced new music through a flash drive hidden within a fuzz pedal he developed in collaboration with Fender in 2023. Additionally, Shields made an appearance alongside Dinosaur Jr. in London, performing a rendition of The Cure’s track “Just Like Heaven.” My Bloody Valentine’s last studio album, m b v, was released in 2013.

Tickets for the Dublin show will be available to the general public starting Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. GMT. Fans can visit the official My Bloody Valentine official website for additional information.