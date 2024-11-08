Drummer Rikki Rockett has confirmed that Poison is set to regroup in 2026, with all original members on board.

The news emerged during Rockett’s recent interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, where he shared details of the band’s reunion plans with host Eddie Trunk.

Rockett’s statement was sparked by a message that Trunk received from Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

“When I announced on socials about a week ago when I knew you were gonna come on today, Bret sent me a text… and he said, ‘Hey, I hear you’re gonna have Rikki Rockett on. Send him my love and tell him Poison 2026.” Trunk then asked Rockett for his perspective on the 2026 plans.

Rockett’s response left little room for doubt.

“Oh yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely. ’26 is for sure gonna happen,” he said confidently. Rockett explained that all members of Poison have given their commitment to the 2026 reunion.

“All band members have stuck their hand in and said, ‘Yeah, we’re definitely doing it without a doubt.’

Poison has not toured together since 2022, when they joined Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on a stadium tour. The band hasn’t released new music in over a decade, with their last album, Poison’d!, dropping in 2007.