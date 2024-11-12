The celebrated British production “Operation Mincemeat” is gearing up for a 2025 Broadway debut with the full original cast.

Not long ago, director Robert Hastie and choreographer Jenny Arnold revealed they would reprise their duties from the awarded staging. Broadway fans will be able to see the musical at the Golden Theatre with previews beginning on February 15 and an opening on March 20.

“Operation Mincemeat” was first played at a small theater in London during its launch in 2019. It transferred to the West End last year, building a growing fan base with repeatedly extended runs that still continue. The production won two 2024 Olivier Awards for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role among six nominations.

Set in the year of 1943 during the World War II, the show tells the unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that British military officers operate while Germany is about to defeat the Allied Forces. They hide false military plans in the pockets of a civilian’s dead body to deceive the Germans – an attempt which finally changes the course of the war.

David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts will make their Broadway debuts in the transfer. The comedy troupe SpitLip, which comprises Cumming, Hodgson, Roberts and Felix Hagan, helms the book and the music of the “Operation Mincemeat.”

“There’s a real sense of vertigo when comparing where we started to where we are now,” Cumming told BBC News. “It’s hard to believe that our precious baby of a show has grown into what feels like a leviathan that’s now riding across the pond. It’s both exciting and daunting.”

The story was also adapted to a Netflix film in 2021, featuring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald in the cast. “Operation Mincemeat” musical is not connected to the film, but “we can confirm the dashing Colin Firth has seen our show, and he’s a fan!” reads the statement on the musical’s official website.

A ticket pre-sale will begin on November 18, ahead of the general sales following November 20. New York audience can check operationmincemeat.com for purchasing options and more information.