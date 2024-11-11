The iconic hardcore punk bands Papa Roach and Rise Against are teaming up for a U.S. tour in 2025.
The “Rise of the Roach” tour will kick-off in Houston on March 20, followed by gigs in Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Charlotte. They’ll appear at venues along the way like Bridgeport’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, the Ball Arena in Denver, and Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center before wrapping-up at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on October 5.
While Papa Roach will headline the run, the gig in Tinley Park, Illinois on September 27 is marked as a co-headlining show in honor of Rise Against’s hometown. Underoath will provide support on all dates.
Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said the group “can’t wait to bring the Rise of the Roach tour to North America next year.”
“Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour,” Shaddix said in a statement. “With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans.”
Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath echoed similar sentiments, noting that “after crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we’re stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room.”
“With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025,” McIlrath said. “See you soon!”
Both Papa Roach and Rise Against rose to fame throughout the early 2000s; Papa Roach arrived on the scene in 2001 with their debut Infest, garnering attention for nu-metal and rap rock tracks like “Last Resort” and “Between Angels and Insects,” followed by Rise Against in 2003 with Rpm10, featuring “Like the Angel” and “Heaven Knows.” Papa Roach last released Ego Trip in 2022 and Rise Against dropped Nowhere Generation in 2021.
Find the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticket Club.
Papa Roach & Rise Against | Rise of the Roach Tour 2025
03/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
03/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
03/26 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
03/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/31 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
04/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
04/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
04/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/12 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
04/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/10 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
09/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
09/19 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
09/20 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
09/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
09/28 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/01 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/05 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre