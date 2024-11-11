The iconic hardcore punk bands Papa Roach and Rise Against are teaming up for a U.S. tour in 2025.

The “Rise of the Roach” tour will kick-off in Houston on March 20, followed by gigs in Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Charlotte. They’ll appear at venues along the way like Bridgeport’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, the Ball Arena in Denver, and Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center before wrapping-up at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on October 5.

While Papa Roach will headline the run, the gig in Tinley Park, Illinois on September 27 is marked as a co-headlining show in honor of Rise Against’s hometown. Underoath will provide support on all dates.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said the group “can’t wait to bring the Rise of the Roach tour to North America next year.”

“Rise Against are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour,” Shaddix said in a statement. “With both our bands celebrating our 25+ year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans.”

Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath echoed similar sentiments, noting that “after crossing paths with Papa Roach countless times over the years, we’re stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room.”

“With the welcome addition of our old friends Underoath, this will be the best damn tour of 2025,” McIlrath said. “See you soon!”

Both Papa Roach and Rise Against rose to fame throughout the early 2000s; Papa Roach arrived on the scene in 2001 with their debut Infest, garnering attention for nu-metal and rap rock tracks like “Last Resort” and “Between Angels and Insects,” followed by Rise Against in 2003 with Rpm10, featuring “Like the Angel” and “Heaven Knows.” Papa Roach last released Ego Trip in 2022 and Rise Against dropped Nowhere Generation in 2021.

Find the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticket Club.

Papa Roach & Rise Against | Rise of the Roach Tour 2025

03/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

03/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

03/26 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

03/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

04/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

04/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

04/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/12 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

04/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/10 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

09/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

09/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

09/19 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

09/20 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

09/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

09/28 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/01 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

10/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/05 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre