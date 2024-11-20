The genre-bending singer Poppy is heading out on a tour across North America next year, fresh off the release of an album earlier this month.

The “They’re All Around Us Tour” will kick-off on March 11 at The Fillmore in San Francisco. From there, she’ll appear in Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, and Houston, making stops along the way at venues like the Citizens House of Blues Boston, Toad’s Place in New Haven, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, and Emo’s Austin before wrapping-up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on April 23.

Negative Spaces, Poppy’s sixth studio album, dropped on November 15. The record, which includes singles “New Way Out,” “They’re All Around Us,” and “The Cost of Giving Up,” follows 2023’s Zig. While Poppy is known for experimenting with many different genres, she made noise in the metal scene this year, appearing on Bad Omens’ single “V.A.N” in January and Knocked Loose’s “Suffocate” in April. She received a Grammy nominated for Best Metal Performance in “Suffocate,” which appeared on Knocked Loose’s You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To.

Presale tickets for Poppy’s tour began on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with the code BEATS. A general on sale is set to take place Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can also be found via the secondary ticketing site Ticket Club.

Find Poppy’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Poppy | They’re All Around Us Tour 2025

03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/17 – Denver, CO @ Summit

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

03/22 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

03/24 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

03/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

03/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/29 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

03/31 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

04/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

04/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

04/13 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

04/17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

04/22 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern