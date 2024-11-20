The genre-bending singer Poppy is heading out on a tour across North America next year, fresh off the release of an album earlier this month.
The “They’re All Around Us Tour” will kick-off on March 11 at The Fillmore in San Francisco. From there, she’ll appear in Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, and Houston, making stops along the way at venues like the Citizens House of Blues Boston, Toad’s Place in New Haven, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, and Emo’s Austin before wrapping-up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on April 23.
Negative Spaces, Poppy’s sixth studio album, dropped on November 15. The record, which includes singles “New Way Out,” “They’re All Around Us,” and “The Cost of Giving Up,” follows 2023’s Zig. While Poppy is known for experimenting with many different genres, she made noise in the metal scene this year, appearing on Bad Omens’ single “V.A.N” in January and Knocked Loose’s “Suffocate” in April. She received a Grammy nominated for Best Metal Performance in “Suffocate,” which appeared on Knocked Loose’s You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To.
Presale tickets for Poppy’s tour began on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with the code BEATS. A general on sale is set to take place Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can also be found via the secondary ticketing site Ticket Club.
Find Poppy’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Poppy | They’re All Around Us Tour 2025
03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/17 – Denver, CO @ Summit
03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
03/22 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
03/24 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
03/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
03/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/29 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
03/31 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
04/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/04 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
04/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
04/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
04/13 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
04/17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
04/22 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern