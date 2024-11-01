“Real Women Have Curves” the musical has completed almost all of its Broadway staging. Previously, the production revealed the debut date as April 1, 2025, ahead of an opening on April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Based on Josefina López’s 1993 play of the same title, the story follows Ana, who lives with her immigrant parents in Boyle Heights Los Angeles in 1980s. She dreams of an independent life and career in NYC, whereas her parents expect her to reside with them and work at their garment factory.

Exploring life’s unexpected curves, the show questions whether or not Ana should pursue her own dreams at the expense of her family’s.

The musical has a score by Grammy Award-winning Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez and a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin. Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo both helms direction and choreography, while music supervision belongs to Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting and further creative team members will be revealed at a later date.

The production is produced in association with Peggy Koenig, Stan Ponte, John Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Michael Valdes, Michael P. Kruke, The Nederlander Organization, Ramesh Narasimhan, Emerald Drive, HGH Productions, Jared King, Peter May, James R. Schnepper, and Jayne Baron Sherman.

López adapted her own play into an HBO film in collaboration with George LaVoo in 2002. The film, directed by Patricia Cardoso and starring America Ferrera as protagonist Ana García, received recognition after winning Special Jury Prize for acting (America Ferrera and Lupe Ontiveros) at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival.

“Real Women Have Curves” had a world premiere at American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts in 2023.

Find more information via the musical’s official website.