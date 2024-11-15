Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge!” is getting ready for the return of Robert Petkoff at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Petkoff is slated to portray Harold Zidler starting on November 22 through January 5, stepping into the role for Austin Durant, who is on a temporary leave. Notably, Petkoff previously portrayed Zidler during the musical’s national tour, which he joined in September 2023.

During Durant’s leave, the role of Zidler has been played by understudies Patrick Clanton and Frank Viveros, who are alternating the role through November 21. The production has yet to confirm when Durant will return to the cast.

The current Broadway cast of “Moulin Rouge!” includes Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, with John Cardoza in the role of Christian. André Ward portrays Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris steps into the shoes of the Duke of Monroth, Pepe Muñoz plays Santiago, and Sophie Carmen-Jones appears as Nini. Casting is overseen by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh, the musical has achieved critical acclaim since its Broadway debut on July 25, 2019, earling10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Moulin Rouge!” is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures, alongside Bill Damaschke. For ticketing information and to stay up-to-date on the latest details, theatergoers can visit the official “Moulin Rouge!” website.